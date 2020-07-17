Recipe: Only 3 ingredients needed to make healthy ‘nice’ cream

SAN ANTONIO – Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, but if you’re trying to cut calories, enjoying a cold treat could pose a challenge.

That’s where “nice” cream comes in. It’s ice cream, but it’s not make with any milk products, sugar or eggs. In fact, you can make your “nice” cream with just three ingredients:

Bananas Almond butter Cacao nibs

Just blend it all and freeze it.

Other swaps for healthy ice cream include using avocado instead of eggs, bananas instead of cream, coconut milk instead of milk and dates instead of sugar. Check out the video above featuring Dr. Renee Wellenstein for the complete list, and visit her website for more information.

