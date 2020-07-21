SAN ANTONIO – Boozy’s Creamery & Craft is a locally owned ice cream shop, or is it a bar? Well, it’s a little bit of both.

Their scoops are just the start - not just beer and wine flavored but alcohol-infused. If you’re looking for something more. How about a Dirt Road sundae with an extra shot of liqueur poured over? It’s rocky road ice cream infused with 2 types of bourbon with Oreo crumbles and gummy worms on top. Maybe a beer or wine float? They have the ice cream and alcohol pairs to match anyone’s tastes. Plus, homemade preserves drizzled in the mug to add that extra dose of flavor.

Parents don’t worry, they didn’t leave out the kids. Boozy’s has plenty of non-alcoholic flavors to keep the little one’s happy, but let’s be real this place is for you. They do curbside and to-go orders but their nostalgic, speak-easy vibe is plenty of reason to sit and stay.

Check out their facebook page to get a taste of the endless combinations they can create. Right now, they are opened Friday through Sunday. If you’re gonna eat ice cream, why not make it boozy.

