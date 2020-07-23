Create a family fun center at home

SAN ANTONIO – Summer is just around the corner and nobody wants to hear, “I’m bored!” Lifestyle and gift giving expert Jen Munoz found tons of fun ideas to keep your family entertained, active and engaged for those dog days of summer.

Inflatable fun :

● Unicorn Hopper: Unicorn fans will love bouncing around on this Hedstrom hopper. Encourage physical activity and lots of fun!

● Inflatable Seesaw Rocker: Rock out with a bestie on a giant inflatable seesaw. It’s perfect for indoor and outdoor use.

● Inflatable Easel: Turn your play space into a wonderland and paint masterpieces with the Giant Inflatable Easel with Paints! Kids can make art in the backyard, a friend’s house, large playroom, or finished basement.

● Hoovy Giant Fun Inflatable Roller: Roll around, with this Inflatable fun roller wheel which can be used by kids and adults to play games, interact as a family or simply let your kids roll around in the yard.

Game Time:

● Indoor Golf Pool: Get the whole family in on the fun of playing this exciting indoor game that combines the challenge of golf with the game of pool.

● Ladder Toss Game: The Champion Sports Ladder Ball Golf Game Set only takes minutes to set up and provides hours of fun at the beach, park, or your own backyard.

● Giant Jumbling Tower Game: Keep those hands steady while you pick out blocks from this tower to keep them from tumbling down. Features 48 wooden blocks to stack massive towers up to 3.5 FT. tall. Enjoy competitive fun at parks, parties, BBQs and other functions.

Explore Indoors:

● Pick up some party lights and turn up the tunes for an indoor dance party! The Solmore party light will turn any room into your very own nightclub.

● Pirate Ship with Washable Markers: Constructed of sturdy cardboard. has a door, 2 swords and steering wheel and washable markers. Make a treasure hunt event with costumes from Melissa & Doug, bury a treasure chest, craft a pirate treasure hunt map and let the kids’ imaginations run wild!

● Aqua Pods: Place this fun water blob anywhere in your backyard for some sensory fun. Kids can jump, roll, lie, sit, and make waves while moving the fish around inside the pod. For extra fun, spray the top with water to add an extra layer of cool.

