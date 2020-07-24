Skip the cooking and get a meal kit from Whiskey Cake

SAN ANTONIO – Whiskey Cake has you covered if you’re starting to grow weary from cooking. They’re offering meal kits available for curbside pick-up.

The “Farm Bird Kit” featured in the video above comes with roasted chicken, brussels sprouts and mac and cheese.

They offer a brunch kit available on Saturday and Sunday featuring chicken and waffles, short rib deviled eggs (a fan favorite) and French toast monte cristo.

If dining in, go for the “3 Little Pigs”. It’s slow-roasted pulled pork sliders accompanied with whiskey BBQ, apple slaw and crispy onion strings.

And don’t forget to check out their curbside cocktail kits.