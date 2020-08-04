Free public charter school in SA accepting applications for 2020-21 school year

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you looking for a good school for your teenager this fall?

Harmony Science Academy, a 6-12th grade free public charter school, is now accepting applications for the 2021-21 school year. The academy has been a leader in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) since 2000.

There’s no fee to attend and no qualification process. If space is available, your child can become a student, but you don’t want to wait too long, since seats fill up.

Harmony offers a variety of multi-course career pathways that will give students a head start toward the degree or future career they are interested in pursuing.

During high school, each student can determine his or her field pathway and the courses that support that specific area.

The high school offers the pathway program for students who can earn endorsements in engineering, biomedical science, computer science, business management, arts/audio visual technology, health care diagnostics and law and public service.

“There’s a very wide opportunity for students to explore what they would like to do in their future careers,” said Heather Perez, vice principal at Harmony Science Academy. “Our AP courses and dual credit classes allow students to gain the experience and certification endorsements they need to be successful.”

School will resume Aug. 17 for Harmony Science Academy and the school will strictly utilize online learning through Sept. 8 (after Labor Day weekend).

“As all schools in the state of Texas, we are required to start with distance learning,” Perez said.

Additionally, due to the school’s strong technology focus, Perez has conveyed how the transition from the classroom into virtual learning during the pandemic and leading into the upcoming school year will continue to be seamless as the school is ready for in-school and online learning.

Parents can go online to look at one of the San Antonio campuses.

Texas Education Agency named Harmony Public Schools with an “A” Accountability rating for the last two school years. Graduating seniors have a 100% college acceptance rate.