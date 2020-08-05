Nonprofit encourages the community to complete 2020 Census

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you filled out the 2020 United States Census?

Health clinics, fire departments, nonprofits, charities, schools, even roads and highways rely on federal funding. The census can shape many different aspects of your community.

The 2020 Census is currently underway -- and Methodist Healthcare Ministries wants to make sure everyone in Texas gets counted.

A complete count will make sure Texas receives its fair share of billions in federal funding that are awarded each year, based on the Census results.

Methodist Healthcare Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit, helps low-income, uninsured families get access to health care in 74 counties across South Texas.

“We recognize health is impacted by more than health care,” said Jennifer Knoulton, vice president of regional operations. “Health happens in the community. You need to think about the charities or associations that you care about. if there’s a nonprofit you donate to, those most vulnerable people are those most impacted by the Census.”

The nonprofit operates two clinics, the Wesley Health & Wellness Center on the Southside and the Dixon Health & Wellness Center on the Southeast Side, where services include primary care medical and dental clinics, support services like counseling, case management, social services, family wellness, parenting programs and church-based community nursing programs.

There are so many factors in our everyday community lives that are impacted by the Census. It is not enough for one person to be counted; everyone needs to be counted for federal dollars.

Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc. believes in the value of community partnerships to ensure quality health care is available to all, regardless of the ability to pay.

To complete the 2020 Census form online, click here.