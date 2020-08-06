Burn calories busting a move

San Antonio – Fitness can be fun with the right moves! You sure can work up a sweat with aerobic dancing.
Watch the video above to see how you can bust a move to fitness.
For more information on personal trainer Joseph Brooks, click here.
San Antonio – Fitness can be fun with the right moves! You sure can work up a sweat with aerobic dancing.
Watch the video above to see how you can bust a move to fitness.
For more information on personal trainer Joseph Brooks, click here.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.