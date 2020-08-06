91ºF

SA Live

Burn calories busting a move

Personal trainer Joseph Brooks busts out some dance moves to add to your fitness routine

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: joseph brooks, aerobic dance workout, sa live

San Antonio – Fitness can be fun with the right moves! You sure can work up a sweat with aerobic dancing.

Watch the video above to see how you can bust a move to fitness.

For more information on personal trainer Joseph Brooks, click here.

