Kerrville restaurant + wine shop puts a Hill Country twist on classic dishes

KERRVILLE – Patrick and Keri Wilt love wine. The Kerrville couple combines their wine retail shop with a restaurant offering a unique Hill Country menu.

“We do a lot of wild game here since we’re in the country,” co-owner of Grape Juice restaurant Patrick Wilt said.

The family moved from Dallas to start the country life and share their favorite wines with locals.

“A lot of the wines for sale are from places we’ve visited,” Patrick said.

The food may be elevated, but they like to keep the atmosphere relaxed.

“It’s flip flops and at the end of the day, it’s just grape juice,” co-owner Keri Wilt said.

The menu includes salads, tacos, burgers, nachos and more.

“Believe it or not, our brussel sprouts are a huge hit and we often sell out,” Keri said.

They also have a macaroni that includes tomato, ham, bread crumbs and gouda cheese.

“It’s like you remember it, but slightly elevated too,” Keri says.

The restaurant is allowed 75% capacity and they have outdoor dining and to-go options as well.

“We also offer a wine flight and virtual tasting every Saturday,” Patrick said.

The are located at 623 Water St. in Kerrville.

For more on Grape Juice, click here.