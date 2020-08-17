How will virtual learning, more screen time affect your vision?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As students go back to school with in-person learning or virtual learning, we are relying more on electronics to complete everyday tasks.

It’s easy for eyes to become strained from looking at monitors, cellphones, tablets and TVs when viewing screens for hours at a time.

To help individuals who have astigmatism or nearsightedness, LASIK surgery can treat and/or improve those conditions so you don’t have to rely on glasses or contacts, according to Manrique Custom Vision Center.

As we adjust to this “new normal” considering the pandemic and social distancing, it’s still important to follow up on your vision exams.

If you’ve been thinking of improving your eyesight, now could be a good time.

To get a better picture of what LASIK eye surgery entails, Manrique Custom Vision Center said that patients can work, drive a vehicle, watch TV, socialize, exercise and use a computer -- often a day after the procedure.

There is little downtime associated with the procedure. Patients can get back to regular activities the next day, in some cases, according to the vision center.

Dr. Carlos Manrique, a board-certified ophthalmologist who has performed more than 50,000 laser vision correction procedures, even offers virtual consultations.

Manrique Custom Vision Center is open and is doing its part to keep its patients and staff safe.

The vision center has enhanced its procedures with the following measures: