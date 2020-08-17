San Antonio rising star, Simply Rayne, debuts new single on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Have you heard of Simply Rayne? It’s only a matter of time.

The self-described “Afrotina” artist performed her new single, “Say Less,” on SA Live on Monday.

Born Reiana Fernandez, the San Antonio singer was discovered outside a Beyoncé concert, when she began singing with a few other girls during Queen Bey’s Mrs. Carter World Tour.

“I was waiting in line outside of the Toyota Center in Houston and these girls started singing. I joined them and a videographer filming for Beyoncé nearby captured the moment,” Rayne recalls. ”Those quick video clips of us singing were featured in the trailer video for the tour and just the idea that Beyoncé may have seen and approved the footage was all the motivation I needed.” https://simplyrayne.com/about-me/

People in the San Antonio may have seen her perform with Take Note, a local band that played festivals and cultural events around the city.

As a youth ambassador for the City of San Antonio, Fernandez also became active in DreamSA, a youth empowerment program that raises awareness about bullying and teen pregnancy. She was also active in Teen Nation, a national school assembly tour.

Watch the video above to hear her new single, “Say Less.” You can learn more about Simply Rayne and her music on her website.