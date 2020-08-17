88ºF

San Antonio rising star, Simply Rayne, debuts new single on SA Live

Video of Reiana Fernandez used in trailer for Beyoncé's 'Mrs. Carter World Tour' rocketed SA native to stardom

SAN ANTONIO – Have you heard of Simply Rayne? It’s only a matter of time.

The self-described “Afrotina” artist performed her new single, “Say Less,” on SA Live on Monday.

Born Reiana Fernandez, the San Antonio singer was discovered outside a Beyoncé concert, when she began singing with a few other girls during Queen Bey’s Mrs. Carter World Tour.

People in the San Antonio may have seen her perform with Take Note, a local band that played festivals and cultural events around the city.

As a youth ambassador for the City of San Antonio, Fernandez also became active in DreamSA, a youth empowerment program that raises awareness about bullying and teen pregnancy. She was also active in Teen Nation, a national school assembly tour.

Watch the video above to hear her new single, “Say Less.” You can learn more about Simply Rayne and her music on her website.

