San Antonio rising star, Simply Rayne, debuts new single on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Have you heard of Simply Rayne? It’s only a matter of time.
The self-described “Afrotina” artist performed her new single, “Say Less,” on SA Live on Monday.
Born Reiana Fernandez, the San Antonio singer was discovered outside a Beyoncé concert, when she began singing with a few other girls during Queen Bey’s Mrs. Carter World Tour.
People in the San Antonio may have seen her perform with Take Note, a local band that played festivals and cultural events around the city.
As a youth ambassador for the City of San Antonio, Fernandez also became active in DreamSA, a youth empowerment program that raises awareness about bullying and teen pregnancy. She was also active in Teen Nation, a national school assembly tour.
Watch the video above to hear her new single, “Say Less.” You can learn more about Simply Rayne and her music on her website.