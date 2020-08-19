San Antonio nurse honored with $1500 worth of gifts

SAN ANTONIO – Local business owner and craft expert Stephanie Pena Frost wanted to do something to give back to the San Antonio nurses fighting on the frontline against COVID-19, so she started reaching out to some friends.

She create a contest through her social media accounts asking for people to nominate a deserving local nurse. Frost would select a winner and give them a gift basket filled with products from local business. She had no idea how big the gift would actually get. She ended up with about 25 companies, donating about $1500 worth of gifts. It had everything from relaxation products, handmade fudge, candles, pet products, wine, cookies, $100 dinner voucher, $50 cake voucher and so much more.

There were many deserving nominations but one really stuck out. Patra Sedberry is a local Respirator Therapist, working 12-hour shifts, deep in the fight against COVID-19. What really stuck out was how she was described as, “the person who would be holding your hand as you took your last breath.” COVID-19 patients are isolated and many pass away without any family by their side. Patra is the person who makes sure they aren’t alone.

When the surprise came, she was excited, overwhelmed and had few words, but simply said, “I don’t deserve this.” Luckily her mom was there to say, “yes, you do.”