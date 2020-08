SAN ANTONIO – Spina Bifida Texas, a local nonprofit, hosts a fashion show featuring children who have disabilities. Local high school design students create the garments to help make fashion accessible to everyone. Due to COVID-19 it was canceled this year, but you can still see these models in their adapted clothing that was custom-made for their body type with their dressing challenges in mind. Click here to watch their show on YouTube.

For more information on S.B.T.X. click here.