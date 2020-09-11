89ºF

SA Live

Jen tries being a firefighter for a day with SAFD cadets

Hero Like Her program focuses on recruiting female firefighters

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Jennifer Struski, Producer/Multi-Media Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have what it takes to be a San Antonio firefighter? Jen tries out being a cadet for a day. 👩🏻‍🚒🔥

The San Antonio Fire Department has a program that reminds women about the opportunity to become a firefighter. It’s called Hero Like Her. While it’s on hold for now, SAFD hopes to begin it again soon.

Click here for more information on Hero Like Her.

SAFD has a mission to inspire women from the time they are young girls through the time they are eligible to gain a position within our department. By mentoring women in our community and helping them achieve their goals, SAFD will develop individual talents to create a stronger community.

