Jen tries being a firefighter for a day with SAFD cadets

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have what it takes to be a San Antonio firefighter? Jen tries out being a cadet for a day. 👩🏻🚒🔥
The San Antonio Fire Department has a program that reminds women about the opportunity to become a firefighter. It’s called Hero Like Her. While it’s on hold for now, SAFD hopes to begin it again soon.
SAFD has a mission to inspire women from the time they are young girls through the time they are eligible to gain a position within our department. By mentoring women in our community and helping them achieve their goals, SAFD will develop individual talents to create a stronger community.https://www.herolikeher.com/