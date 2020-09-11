Jen tries being a firefighter for a day with SAFD cadets

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have what it takes to be a San Antonio firefighter? Jen tries out being a cadet for a day. 👩🏻‍🚒🔥

The San Antonio Fire Department has a program that reminds women about the opportunity to become a firefighter. It’s called Hero Like Her. While it’s on hold for now, SAFD hopes to begin it again soon.

Click here for more information on Hero Like Her.