Recipes: On-the-go beef tacos + beef, cream cheese bagelwich

SAN ANTONIO – Is the lunchtime grind getting you down? Beef Loving Texans are here to help you spice things up for your kids - but not too spicy - with a couple of easy recipes.

You can find those recipes below and watch the video above for a how-to demonstration.

If you’re not into these, Beef Loving Texans has a recipe generator you can use to find a quick breakfast, lunch or dinner idea. Click here to check it out.

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 package (1.25 ounces) reduced-sodium taco seasoning mix

3/4 cup water

4 bags (1 ounce each) nacho cheese-flavored tortilla chips

Toppings (optional):

Shredded lettuce

Diced tomatoes

Salsa

Sliced jalapeño

Reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese

Chopped avocado

Reduced-fat dairy sour cream

Chopped green or white onion

Chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove drippings. Stir in taco seasoning mix and water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes or until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally.

Cut chip bags open along one long side, allowing enough of an opening to fill. Crush chips slightly. Lay bags on flat surface. Fill bags evenly with beef mixture. Garnish with toppings, as desired, or prepare using Recipe Variations below.

Recipe Variations:

Cooler Than Ranch Tacos

Prepare ground beef as directed above, substituting 1 tablespoon dry ranch dressing mix for taco seasoning. Reduce water to 1/2 cup. Continue as directed in Step 2 serving beef mixture over ranch-flavored tortilla chips. Garnish with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, minced green or red onion, shredded carrots, diced cucumber, Monterey Jack cheese, and plain Greek yogurt, as desired.

Really Chili Tacos

Prepare ground beef as directed in above, substituting 1 packet (1.25 ounces) reduced-sodium chili seasoning mix for taco seasoning. Stir in 1 can (14-1/2 to 15 ounces) undrained reduced-sodium black beans. Continue as directed in Step 2 serving beef mixture over corn chips. Garnish with minced green onion, shredded Cheddar cheese, sour cream and chopped fresh cilantro, as desired.

Cheeseburger Tacos

Prepare ground beef as directed above, omitting taco seasoning and water and stirring in 1/2 cup ketchup and 1 tablespoon yellow mustard after beef is cooked; heat through. Continue as directed in Step 2 serving beef mixture over cheese-flavored puffed corn snacks. Garnish with sliced American cheese, diced onion, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, and dill pickle relish, as desired.

Tasty Tater Tacos

Prepare ground beef as directed above, substituting 1 packet (.87 ounce) reduced-sodium brown gravy mix for taco seasoning. Increase water to 1 cup. Continue as directed in Step 2 serving beef mixture over plain potato chips. Garnish with bacon bits, diced tomato, chives, sour cream, and shredded Cheddar cheese, as desired.

Mediterranean Cravin' Tacos

Prepare ground beef as directed above, substituting 2 tablespoons Greek seasoning for taco seasoning. Reduce water to 1/4 cup. Continue as directed in Step 2 serving beef mixture over rippled multigrain chips. Garnish with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, chopped red onion, diced cucumber, sliced Kalamata olives, feta cheese and hummus, as desired.

Beef + cream cheese bagelwich

Ingredients:

12 ounces cooked beef (such as steak, roast, pot roast or deli roast beef), thinly sliced

4 thin-style flavored bagels or regular bagels, split

1/3 cup reduced-fat cream cheese

2 tablespoons nonpareil capers

8 thin slices tomato

4 thin slices red onion, separated into rings

Nonpareil capers (optional)

Directions:

Spread cream cheese evenly on cut sides of each bagel half. Evenly sprinkle capers over cream cheese. Evenly top with tomato slices and onion rings; top with beef. Garnish with additional capers, if desired. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to eat.

