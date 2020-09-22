This free quiz can evaluate the best hormone replacement therapy options for patients

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve experienced a lack of energy and motivation, it could be more than just the quarantine blues.

About 23 million men experience similar roadblocks that can keep them from feeling 100%, and only 3% of men in America discuss low testosterone symptoms with their doctor. It doesn’t have to be that way.

Decreased testosterone levels can produce an increase in anxiety and a loss of self-esteem and confidence.

Low-T doesn’t just affect men who are middle-aged -- even guys in their 30s can experience testosterone loss, but many are turning to testosterone pellets for help.

Male Medical Group is turning back the clock every day for men in San Antonio. Professionals with the group have provided four symptoms of low testosterone to be aware of before you consider testosterone therapy.

“Some symptoms of low testosterone, first off, is that lack of drive, lack of focus, motivation and some loss of libido; you just don’t have that extra pep in your step, and you’ve been gaining some extra body fat,” said Manuel Chapa, a patient counselor at Male Medical Group. “We want to help you out and answer any questions you might have and get you back on track.”

Those symptoms include:

1) Hot flashes or night sweats

When your body can’t maintain a normal core temperature, you will feel extremely hot, even in air conditioning, according to Male Medical Group. Your chances of sweating at night are more likely to increase.

2) Fatigue

Symptoms of chronic fatigue include extreme tiredness or fatigue that is not improved with adequate rest, hydration and nutrition.

3) Developing a mood disorder

Low-T can lead to major depressive disorder or sudden, unexplainable sadness, according to the men’s group.

4) Insomnia

Poor sleep quality can result in depression and anxiety. You can suffer from chronic sleep deprivation after a period of poor sleep quality.

According to the Male Medical Group, one in every five men older than 60 suffers from low testosterone.

Many men are reluctant to speak with their doctors about testosterone concerns. That’s why the men’s group helps make the conversation easier for its patients.

Are you experiencing signs of low testosterone? If you are interested in meeting with a professional, the group offers the latest treatments for its patients who are also looking to improve their image and regain their self-confidence, including services in weight loss, hormone replacement therapy and hair restoration.

Take this quiz to see which hormone replacement suits you.