Jump into fall festivities at SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular

SAN ANTONIO – Have no fear, Halloween’s still here (despite the ongoing pandemic)!

Fall is officially here, and that means Halloween is just about a month away.

If you’ve been wanting to enjoy safe family activities with the kids, SeaWorld’s Spooktacular is back with all-new safety procedures in place.

Spooktacular opens Friday at SeaWorld San Antonio and is open weekends through Nov. 1.

The trick-or-treat trail is stocked with candy. Kids can celebrate with their Sesame Street friends in the new show, It’s Halloween Time!

There will be friendly scarecrows, a pumpkin patch picnic to enjoy, thrilling roller coasters and plenty of surprises. The Spooktacular experience is included with park admission.