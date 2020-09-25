Still need to enroll your child in Pre-K? This district is accepting applications

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Parents, have you decided to send your kids back to school?

Here’s why we ask: 3- and 4-year-olds in pre-K can go back to in-person instruction starting Oct. 12 if they’re in the Edgewood Independent School District.

The district has implemented safety measures such as smaller class sizes, social distancing and sanitization stations, and has required temperature checks for students and staff.

Edgewood ISD Pre-K students can enjoy programs that include dual language, outdoor learning and social-emotional learning to help nurture children’s minds.

“We are letting our parents know that you have that choice at Edgewood ISD to either send your students to school or keep them (learning) remotely,” said Keyhla Calderon-Lugo, a spokesperson for Edgewood ISD.

Calderon-Lugo said all of the schools at Edgewood ISD have their campus safety plans listed on their website, in case parents have questions.

Edgewood ISD is committed to providing its students with a next-level education that best fits their diverse skills, the district said. Edgewood’s plan to continue this goal is to develop five innovation zones in the next five years.

Families now have the opportunity to choose from all Edgewood schools and programs designed to best fit the individual interests of their child, including the schools of innovation.

The district is continuing with opening three new schools of innovation: Gus Garcia University School, a middle school in partnership with Texas A&M - San Antonio; Las Palmas Leadership School for Girls (kindergarten through second-grade); and STEAM at Perales Elementary.

An application is required to gain admission into these schools and programs. Edgewood ISD is accepting applications for the 2020-21 academic year.

As the district is an open-boundary school district, all students from Bexar County can apply to an Edgewood School of Innovation.