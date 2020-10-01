Where you can see the world’s smallest fox with the biggest ears!

SAN ANTONIO – My, my, what big ears you have! Fennec fox ears can grow to half the size of their body. When they’re adults, their ears can be as long as six inches. This species of fox generally weighs no more than 3.5 pounds. Fennec foxes are built to take the heat in the North African and Arabian deserts. The large ears help this nocturnal animal locate underground prey and also act like air conditioners by helping to regulate body heat.

When they’re trying to get attention from you, fennec foxes can can yip or sound like jungle birds. They can also make adorable trilling sounds when they’re happy, being petted or feel comfortable.

You can find this pair at Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels. For more information, click here.