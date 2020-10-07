San Antonio Diner offers a true taste of New York City

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to take a trip to New York City without getting on a plane, Max and Louie’s New York Diner is located at 226 W. Bitters Rd.

The menu offers a bit of all the east coast favorites, including: New York bagel and lox sandwich, Reuben sandwiches, Hungarian stuffed cabbage, burgers, shakes and now pizzas and other Italian dishes too.

The diner is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and they also do brunch all week.

Owner Drew Glick is a New Yorker who transplanted here to the Alamo City.

“All of our food is authentic,” Glick said.

The new Italian menu includes eggplant parmesan, pasta primavera, meatball hoagie, pizzas and made-from-scratch lasagna.

Max & Louie’s New York Diner also has a new YouTube channel, Max & Louie’s New York Diner TV, featuring a background on their signature menu items.

You can dine-in or take your orders to-go.

Click here for the full menu.