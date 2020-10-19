The Look: Halloween costume trends

San Antonio – Halloween is just around the corner and if you haven’t found a costume yet, lifestyle expert, Jon Salas has some insight on what the trends are this year.

Of course with COVID being the most prominent event in the past year, it will definitely be represented in Halloween costumes this year. People are going nostalgic and dressing up as pre-COVID 2019 cultural events. Others are poking fun at the brevity of 2020 and dressing up as hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

Also with the reality of quarantine, characters from shows that we all binged will be very popular as well. So plan on seeing quite a few Joe Exotic’s and Carole Baskin’s out an about, and of course the king of Halloween... Baby Yoda.

Jon Salas also mentions that with any election year, Presidential candidate costumes are very popular, but so are some other people in the news, such as Dr. Fauci and “Karens”.

For more advice on Halloween costume trends and ideas find Jon Salas on Instagram.