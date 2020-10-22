Automotive plant assembles 75,000 face shields for medical providers, city, veterans group

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As the coronavirus continues to impact the globe, companies and employees have gone above and beyond to help others.

Earlier this year, Toyota Motor Corp.'s San Antonio plant stepped up and assembled plastic face shields as a community service.

“We are always ready to help the community at any time,” said Chris Escovedo, a quality engineer for Toyota Texas.

Susan Kazunas, vice president of manufacturing for Toyota Texas, said the company made 75,000 face shields.

About 30,000 of these went to San Antonio and to medical providers and other groups including the Veterans Association.

“As soon as the team members came in and people starting building shields, you felt empowered," Kazunas said. “You felt like you were contributing -- like you were making a difference.”

