Remodeling? Home expert offers tips on best windows for the hot Texas climate

How do you figure out what kind of windows are best for the hot Texas climate?

As we are spending more time at home during the pandemic, home remodeling has been a priority for some families.

If you are considering getting new windows in preparation for cooler weather, Window Expo and Bath Expo listed some tips on what to look for when selecting windows in the Texas climate.

Best windows for the hot Texas climate:

Think about which window frame material is best for the Texas weather. Although it’s a cheap option, wood is susceptible to rotting because of the Texas humidity. Aluminum is another affordable option, but it’s easier to damage because of the material being more pliable than others, and with hail being something we Texans deal with often, aluminum can dent easily. Vinyl windows are also a great option since they’re made from a sturdy material that can last the testament of time, through heat and hail.

Window Expo offers energy-efficient windows built just for Texas, that are completely customizable. They might even help you cut costs on your energy bill.

