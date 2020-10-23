12 tips for a successful job interview

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you need help preparing for a job interview?

To help you land the job you’re applying for, listed below are some tips on how to make a great first impression.

Whether the interview is in person or virtually, dress professionally. Practice makes perfect: Review your answers and questions you may have for the interviewer. Do your homework and research the company and position you’re applying for. Bring a resume, business card and portfolio -- and take notes. Always be at least 15 minutes early. Being on time is not early. Make a good first impression with a nice, firm handshake. Always be friendly, polite and smile. Speak loudly and enunciate. After the interview, thank the interviewer for his or her time. Leave the interview with a nice, firm handshake. Follow-up with a thank-you e-mail or letter. Prepare for follow-up interviews.

If you would like additional training with interviewing and some help searching for a job, Workforce Solutions Alamo is the leading workforce development organization for the 13-county Alamo area, providing innovative workforce solutions for businesses and helping create thriving communities. The group has a robust job board of more than 20,000 open jobs in a variety of fields and top career industries.

Workforce Solutions Alamo has partnered with Bexar County to raise awareness of the ACT NOW program, which stands for access career training and new opportunities for work. A.C.T. N.O.W. connects eligible Bexar County residents affected by COVID-19 with in-demand jobs and job-training programs within their community, as well as support services such as child care.

To learn more about Workforce Solutions Alamo A.C.T. N.O.W. program, click here. If you have questions about finding a job in Bexar County, just type in your question in the SAQ portal listed below.