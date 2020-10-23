Big Adventure October: Test your ninja training skills at this outdoor course

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With nicer weather finally here, one of the great things about that is you can finally get outside.

You can enjoy the outdoors while getting fit all at Power Park Ninja.

Power Park Ninja is an indoor obstacle course designed by experienced athletes from the hit NBC show “American Ninja Warrior."

“It’s one of the only places in the country where you can do outdoor spartan race training as well as ninja warrior training,” said David Yarter, owner of Power Park Fitness. “It’s a mile and a half long and it has 25 obstacles on it.”

Yarter said your first time out usually takes 45 minutes to go through the outdoor course.

There are daily fitness classes for kids, space for several birthday parties and there are experienced ninja coaches on staff around the clock.

