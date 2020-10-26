As seen on SA Live - Monday, October 26, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, The Look: Thrift store Halloween edition! Plus, spooky fun on Momday Monday, honoring Day of the Dead with La Familia Cortez, how one breast cancer survivor is turning women into warriors and more.

Goodwill San Antonio has everything you need to accentuate this year’s Halloween costumes for less! Fiona catches up with the thrift store in a brand new edition of The Look.

Jen shows us how to make adorably spooky Halloween villages with Pretty Life Girls on this Momday Monday.

La Familia Cortez shares how to make beautiful signature skulls for Day of the Dead, even if you’re not an artist. Don’t miss the virtual Day of the Dead event on KSAT 12! It’s coming up this Friday at 8 p.m.

Samantha Aguirre with MIX Fit SA shares the story of her journey with breast cancer and how she’s helping other survivors reclaim their fitness.

Also, a fab-boo-lous costume contest in Schertz, a Halloween soiree at Ida Claire, how to enter to win $500 with Torchy’s Tacos' taco costume contest, Hallowine Run 2020 and SA Pets Alive!'s silent auction.

