Mom-day Monday: 3 easy, inexpensive DIY Halloween villages

SAN ANTONIO – This Halloween will be very different from years past and if you’re looking for some inexpensive ways to stay busy without trick-or-treating the crafters from “The Pretty Life Girls” can help.

“These are all inexpensive and easy to do,” co-founder of “The Pretty Life Girls” Liz Welker said.

Dollar store christmas villages turn haunted

Black spray paint Dollar Tree Store Christmas villages spider webs

Wooden Halloween Village Set

Birdhouses from any craft store paint and mod podge Cupcake Halloween toppers hot glue

Haunted Gingerbread Houses

Graham crackers hot glue any additional candy, frosting and toppings

