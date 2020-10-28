Weekend plans? This Halloween drive-thru event is set for Saturday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Parents, if you need something fun to do with the kids, there’s a fun and safe drive-thru event coming up.

The people at Morgan’s Wonderland invite you to join them for a Halloween Drive-Thru on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you bring in 10 or more non-perishable food items (per vehicle) for the San Antonio Food Bank, now through Friday, you will receive a ticket.

Tickets are also available here.

Morgan’s Wonderland, the world’s first fully inclusive, ultra-accessible nonprofit theme park, is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Donations can be dropped off inside Morgan’s Wonderland Welcome Center, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The most-wanted foods for the San Antonio Food Bank include peanut butter, cereal, tuna, rice, beans, macaroni and cheese, chili and soups, canned lunch meats, baby food/diapers, pet food, full meals (canned or boxed) and Pop Top items.

Morgan’s Wonderland staff and volunteers will be following COVID-19 CDC guidelines. The nonprofit asks that you stay in your car during the event.