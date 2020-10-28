Weekend plans? This Halloween drive-thru event is set for Saturday

Parents, if you need something fun to do with the kids, there’s a fun and safe drive-thru event coming up.
The people at Morgan’s Wonderland invite you to join them for a Halloween Drive-Thru on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you bring in 10 or more non-perishable food items (per vehicle) for the San Antonio Food Bank, now through Friday, you will receive a ticket.
Tickets are also available here.
Morgan’s Wonderland, the world’s first fully inclusive, ultra-accessible nonprofit theme park, is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Donations can be dropped off inside Morgan’s Wonderland Welcome Center, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.
The most-wanted foods for the San Antonio Food Bank include peanut butter, cereal, tuna, rice, beans, macaroni and cheese, chili and soups, canned lunch meats, baby food/diapers, pet food, full meals (canned or boxed) and Pop Top items.
Morgan’s Wonderland staff and volunteers will be following COVID-19 CDC guidelines. The nonprofit asks that you stay in your car during the event.