SAN ANTONIO – Dad and owner of The Cake Pop Guy Jerry West swapped his tire shop manager job for custom desserts.

From San Antonio Spurs greats to a ‘chicken on a stick’ cake pops, Jerry is making a name for himself with creative cake pops for any occasion.

“I put a lot of work into each one,” West said. “All by hand.”

The South San graduate is a father and proud business owner.

To place an order with The Cake Pop Guy click here.