66ºF

SA Live

Urban-15 dedicates Day of the Dead performances to COVID-19 victims

The San Antonio-based group celebrates Mexican culture through the arts

Jennifer Struski, Producer/Multi-Media Journalist

Tags: sa live, SA Live, urban-15, day of the dead, Day of the Dead, jen tobias-struski

SAN ANTONIO – Founders Catherine and George Cisneros share their passion for honoring the faithfully departed on Day of the Dead.

“For us, dance and music is a form of meditation and expression, a moment of reflection,” Catherine Cisneros said.

Since the 1970s the performers have dedicated their traditional dances for Day of the Dead. This year, as we continue to battle a pandemic, they hope to give their performance as a gift to all families impacted.

“We dedicate all of our work to all of those who have been victims,” George Cisneros said.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.