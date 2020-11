SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for a virtual or in-person experience with animal encounters, Zoomagination can help you. The non-profit is continuing to care for rescued animals that can’t return to the wild.

“This is something i’ve wanted to do since I was a kid,” co-founder Robert Trejo said.

From warthogs to sloths and many more, this mobile zoo is available for in-person and virtual presentations, birthday parties and even corporate events.

Click here to see pricing.