Do you know a senior who is looking for a new primary care physician? Some things to consider

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you know a senior who is looking for a new primary care physician?

It might be a strange time to search for a new doctor, but for some, that’s the reality.

How are health centers and doctors offices adapting to help their patients through the pandemic, anyway?

Conviva Care Center has provided some information on what its facilities are doing. Here are some key questions, with answers provided, as well.

1. How are places keeping patients safe when they come to see their doctor?

In each Conviva Care Center, everyone in the facility must wear a face mask. If individuals do not have a face mask, masks will be provided. Temperature checks will be performed at the door.

There will be hand sanitizer available, and the waiting room chairs will be spaced out to comply with the 6 feet social distancing rule.

2. Why is it important for patients to come in, even if they feel well?

It’s important to see your doctor now more than ever, health care experts said.

Chronic conditions such as heart failure, lung disease and diabetes can worsen without routine care.

3. What if patients are not able to make it into the office, due to transportation or continued fears about coronavirus?

There might be a service that can help.

Conviva Care Center, for example, has a transportation company that can bring patients to the clinics.

The center just opened up its eighth location in San Antonio, at Conviva Westover Hills, 1911 Rogers Road.

If you are interested in touring the new location, an open house is set for 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Nov. 10. To RSVP, call 210-354-0800 since space is limited.

All locations have activity centers that are free and open to anyone ages 55 and older for primary care.