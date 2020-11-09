Key myths, facts about low testosterone you should know

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Guys, are you having struggle sleeping at night and find it difficult to be motivated? These symptoms could be more than just the COVID-19 blues.

Only 3% of men in America discuss low testosterone symptoms with their doctor, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Male Medical Group says it’s turning back the clock every day for men in San Antonio.

Professionals with the group have provided some common myths and facts about low testosterone.

Myth: Low testosterone only affects men middle-aged and older.

Fact: More than 23 million men of all ages have some form of erectile dysfunction.

Myth: The primary cause of Low-T is age.

Fact: After age 30, men start to lose 2% to 3% of their testosterone.

Myth: Having low testosterone means you’ve lost your manhood.

Fact: Low-T symptoms produce an increase in anxiety and a loss of self-esteem and confidence.

According to the Male Medical Group, one in every five men older than 60 suffers from low testosterone.

Many men are reluctant to speak with their doctors about testosterone concerns. That’s why the men’s group helps make the conversation easier for its patients.

Are you experiencing signs of low testosterone? If you are interested in meeting with a professional, the group offers the latest treatments for its patients who are also looking to improve their image and regain their self-confidence, including services in weight loss, hormone replacement therapy and hair restoration.

Take this quiz to see which hormone replacement suits you.