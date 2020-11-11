Holiday recipes: Roasted butternut squash and brussels sprouts with pecans and cranberries

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we inch closer to Thanksgiving and Christmas, people are looking for new ways to incorporate healthy foods into their menus.

AARP is partnering with Palo Alto College for several free, virtual workshops focused on healthy and active lifestyles.

The first workshop is called "The 6 Essential Nutrients and How they Affect the Body,” and it’s set for Friday, Nov. 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In this session, you can learn about carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, vitamins, minerals and water—and how to incorporate each into your diet, followed by a demonstration of roasted brussels sprouts and roasted butternut squash.

If you’re free on Friday, Dec. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., bring the grandkids for the “Holiday Game Day” session. Join Palo Alto College and AARP for traditional games such as bingo, a scavenger hunt and many more, all with a holiday twist. At 11:30 a.m., there’s even a gingerbread house event.

Roasted brussels sprouts

3 cups brussels sprouts, ends trimmed, yellow leaves removed

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt, to taste

Roasted butternut squash with pecans and cranberries

1 1/2 pounds of butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cubed into 1-inch cubes (yields about 4 cups of uncooked cubed butternut squash)

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons maple syrup

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 cups pecan halves

1 cup dried cranberries

2-4 tablespoons maple syrup (optional)

To register for the virtual workshops, click here or call 877-926-8300.