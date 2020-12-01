As seen on SA Live - Monday, December 1, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, tamales, tamales, tamales! It’s our tamales show and we’ve rounded up some of the best spots in SA to snag this Christmas favorite or make your own at home.

La Familia Cortez joins us at Historic Market Square to share how to make your own tamales at home, and Jen gives us a lesson on the history of tamales with the World Heritage 2020 Tamal Institute. Not enough tamales? No worries. Al Maldonado with Chilitos Express will join us with even more tamales!

Feliz Modern is decorating our Christmas tree on the SA Live set! They have so many cute ornaments for sale this season and you can find them on the Feliz Modern website.

Also, distance learning about tamales with the San Antonio Botanical Garden and it’s Giving Tuesday! How you can participate without spending a dime.

