$2.5M grant helps provide safer communities for seniors in San Antonio

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Did you know that approximately 45 million Americans are 65 and older?

By 2030, that number will reach 73 million Americans. At that point, one in five Americans will be older than 65.

In 2034, the United States will -- for the first time ever -- be a country comprised of more older adults than children.

AARP, a nonprofit that focuses on issues affecting people over the age of 50, believes that communities should provide safe, walkable streets; age-friendly housing and transportation options; access to needed services and opportunities for residents of all ages to participate in community life.

One way the group aims to keep our seniors safe is with Its $2.5 million grant to fund quick-action plans to benefit seniors. Some of that has gone toward the World Heritage Site right here in San Antonio to help preserve our historic Missions.

“In 2015, San Antonio’s five Spanish colonial missions -- San Jose, San Juan, San Concepción, Espada and the Alamo -- all became a UNESCO World Heritage Site,” said Colleen Swain, director for the World Heritage Office. “We are the only World Heritage Site in the state of Texas and one of only 24 in the entire U.S. The World Heritage Trail is actually a trail that leads from the Alamo to Mission Concepción to all the missions.”

It’s a trail that people everywhere can take and, along the way, view beautiful murals painted by local artists -- all of which tell the story of our city’s history.

According to SanAntonio.gov, to be chosen as a World Heritage Site, the missions had to meet demanding selection criteria that verified their historic importance.

“It’s a really nice way to highlight the trail to provide information,” Swain said.

AARP, the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, says it’s dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. The group works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families, such as health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment.

To learn more about AARP’s grant towards the World Heritage Site watch the video above, or click tap or click here.