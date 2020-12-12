A restaurant quality recipe just in time for chili season

SAN ANTONIO – Cool weather has arrived and football season is going strong, which means it is the perfect time for a bowl of chili. Owner of Sangria on the Burg, Chef Ceasar Zepeda shares an at-home version of his restaurant quality Texas chili.

Texas Chili:

2 lbs ribeye ends and pieces, medium diced – substitute beef stew meat

2 lbs ground beef

2 yellow onions, diced

5 jalapenos, deseeded and small diced

2 oz minced garlic

1 can stewed tomatoes with juice, chopped

2 Large cans ranch style beans

3 bay leaves

1/4 cup chili powder

4 tbsp cup beef base

salt and pepper to taste

Brown diced ribeye and ground beef in stock pot.

Add onions, jalapenos, garlic, salt and pepper. Sweat the onions and then add stewed tomatoes and beans. Fill empty bean cans halfway with water and add to pot. Add chili powder, beef base, and bay leaves.

Let stew and simmer on low heat for at least 30 minutes to one hour, or until meat is tender.

Remove bay leaves and taste, add salt and pepper if needed.

To find out more on Sangria on the Burg, click here.