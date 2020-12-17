These 5 Christmas gift ideas will cover any last-minute shopping needs

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With Christmas only eight days away, have you done all your Christmas shopping?

If you are waiting until the last minute to get gifts, we’ve got some suggestions that are sure to please.

1. Toys

Shopping for young kids? Good old-fashioned toys are the way to go.

2. Sports gear

Sports apparel, whether it’s for the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Cowboys or another team, is always a win for an avid sports fan.

3. Jewelry

Give the gift of style with either a nice watch, earrings, necklace or bracelet that sparkles.

4. Electronics

Brand new electronics can be pricey, but there are options in gently used or refurbished items. Electronics are always great to give, especially if you’re shopping for someone who is tech-savvy.

5. Gift cards

If you are shopping for a picky individual, gift cards are always a great alternative. Just be sure to select a gift card the recipient will enjoy.

Need a suggestion on where to find all these wonderful gifts under one roof? PicaPica Plaza features 80 small shops that are locally- and family-owned.

“We have everything under one roof -- anywhere from clothing, shoes, jewelry, full-service salons, a food court and also a trampoline park, cosmetology school, even an event center for any type of event,” said a representative for PicaPica Plaza.

Face coverings must be worn at all times upon entering the shopping center and sanitizers are placed throughout the plaza.