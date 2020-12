As seen on SA Live - Christmas Special in prime time, December 18, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Watch tonight from 7 to 8 p.m. on KSAT 12! A craft-off, the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway grand prize, feel-good stories and more to get you into the holiday spirit.

Mike and Fiona unwrap each of our gifts to you tonight, starting with four free and family-friendly spots to visit for the holidays. Check out this list of spots where you can drive up and see holiday lights.

David Elder tells us the story behind Delia’s Tamales, and we have some places where you can order last-minute tamales here.

Wish for Our Heroes is spreading the love this holiday season by granting wishes, while Fischer & Wieser shows us how to whip up an easy, three-ingredient pork tenderloin wrapped in bacon.

The ladies of Mariachi las Alteñas tell us about their origins and how they spread their gift of joy through music, and the choir from Cleft of the Rock Church performs a special rendition of “Silent Night” for your holiday viewing pleasure.

San Antonio icon Ma Harper shares how she’s giving back, while the master crafters from Design Improvised and Creative Lifestyles with Adeina go head-to-head in a craft-off at Pinspiration.

Don’t forget to watch SA Live weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.