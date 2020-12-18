61ºF

Where to find last-minute tamales in the San Antonio area

Several local restaurants offer on-the-spot tamales throughout the holidays

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tamales
SAN ANTONIO – Have you ordered your tamales yet? No worries - you can still snag a few dozen at several places in and around San Antonio. Check out the list below:

  • Delia’s Tamales (13527 Hausman Pass, NW San Antonio) - It’s a South Texas institution and it just came to San Antonio this past summer. You’ll need to come prepared for a long line, but you won’t be disappointed.
  • Chilito’s Express (826 Johns Rd., Boerne) - You have to try Al’s cream cheese/chicken tamales. They’re out of this world!
  • Delicious Tamales (several locations) - It’s a San Antonio favorite! Now accepting walk-ins only.
  • Mi Tierra (Historic Market Square, San Antonio) and Mi Familia de Mi Tierra (The Rim Shopping Center, NW San Antonio) - La Familia Cortez is offering take-home tamalada kits so you can make fresh, delicious tamales with your family. They’re $39.95 and available through Dec. 20.
  • So.Tex BBQ (Food truck, San Antonio) - This food truck not only has amazing barbecue, but tamales, too! Order via the So.Tex Facebook page.
  • Del Rio Tortilla Factory (1402 Gillette Blvd., San Antonio) - You’re going to find a line here, too, but it’s worth it!
  • Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa (2 locations in San Antonio) - Order now! They’re getting ready to close soon for the season.
  • Granny’s Tamales (Food truck, San Antonio) - Follow the Granny’s Facebook page to see where the truck will be.

