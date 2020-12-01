Tamales kits available starting Friday at Mi Tierra + Mi Familia at The Rim

SAN ANTONIO – Want to make tamales but don’t want the hassle? Grab a tamalada kit from Mi Tierra and Mi Familia at The Rim this Friday and make them at home with your family - the easy way.

The tamalada kits will be available beginning this Friday through Dec. 20. Each kit makes dozens of tamales and comes in both chicken and pork flavors. Click here for more details.

Watch the video above for tamales tips from none other than the 2020 Tamal Institute’s chef Cariño Cortez.