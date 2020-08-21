80ºF

Food

Tamales are back at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for a limited time

Plates with tamales, rice, beans, tea sold for $7.95

Tags: Bill MIller Bar-B-Q, Tamales, trending
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q began selling tamales on Aug. 20, 2020.
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q began selling tamales on Aug. 20, 2020. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The holidays are still months away, but Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is giving us something to unwrap in the meantime.

The San Antonio-based barbeque chain is now selling tamales at its restaurants for a limited time.

The plate, which includes pork tamales, rice, beans and tea, is available for $7.95.

The chain started selling the meals — a holiday favorite here in San Antonio — on Thursday.

The plates will be available while supplies last, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q states.

Read also: Bill Miller Bar-B-Q to serve Mac and Cheese for a limited time

Delicious Pork Tamales! *Starting tomorrow 8/20/20, for a limited time. 😋

Posted by Bill Miller Bar-B-Q on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.