Tamales are back at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for a limited time

SAN ANTONIO – The holidays are still months away, but Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is giving us something to unwrap in the meantime.

The San Antonio-based barbeque chain is now selling tamales at its restaurants for a limited time.

The plate, which includes pork tamales, rice, beans and tea, is available for $7.95.

The chain started selling the meals — a holiday favorite here in San Antonio — on Thursday.

The plates will be available while supplies last, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q states.

