Bill Miller Bar-B-Q to serve Mac and Cheese for a limited time

Barbecue company aims to give customers comfort food during health crisis

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Bill Miller Mac and Cheese, image courtesy of Biller Miller.
SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q announced Sunday that they would be serving Mac and Cheese as a side dish for a limited time only.

The barbecue chain said in a statement that their newest side item is “the cheesiest in South Texas.”

CEO and President Jim Guy Egbert said the company wanted to provide customers a comfort food during the current health crisis.

“Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food and with the current state of affairs regarding the pandemic, we thought we could bring some comfort to our customers and their families,” Egbert said in a statement. “We want our customers to have another delicious option when they come to our restaurants. It’s our family, serving theirs!”

Visit a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q location near you from Aug. 10 to Sept. 6 to try the side for yourself.

