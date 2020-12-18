Holiday recipe: Easy bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a holiday show-stopper, and it’s easy to make! All you need is some pork tenderloin, a little bacon and some Fischer & Wieser sauce. You can find it at H-E-B.
Bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin
Ingredients:
- 2 pork tenderloins, about 1-1/2 pounds, trimmed
- 16 peppered bacon slices
- 1 cup Fischer & Wieser Four Star Cherry Pomegranate Habanero Sauce
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375°F. Wrap bacon slices around the pork tenderloins, covering all of the meat; secure with toothpicks.
Place the tenderloins in baking dish and bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove from oven and pour Fischer & Wieser Four Star Cherry Pomegranate Habanero Sauce over the meat.
Allow the tenderloins to stand for 10 minutes before slicing. Remove toothpicks and slice the meat into one-half-inch thick slices.
About Fischer & Wieser:
Located in Fredericksburg, Fischer & Wieser doesn’t just have sauces and jellies. It offers great wine daily, with charcuterie boards and snacks on weekends.
Masks are required in-store and social distancing is encouraged. It’s family and dog friendly, with an outdoor setting that makes social distancing easy to achieve.
