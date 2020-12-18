Holiday recipe: Easy bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin

Bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin features Fischer & Wieser Four Star Cherry Pomegranate Habanero Sauce, available at H-E-B.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a holiday show-stopper, and it’s easy to make! All you need is some pork tenderloin, a little bacon and some Fischer & Wieser sauce. You can find it at H-E-B.

Check out the recipe below, and for more information on Fischer & Wieser, visit their website.

Bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin

Ingredients:

2 pork tenderloins, about 1-1/2 pounds, trimmed

16 peppered bacon slices

1 cup Fischer & Wieser Four Star Cherry Pomegranate Habanero Sauce

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Wrap bacon slices around the pork tenderloins, covering all of the meat; secure with toothpicks.

Place the tenderloins in baking dish and bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove from oven and pour Fischer & Wieser Four Star Cherry Pomegranate Habanero Sauce over the meat.

Allow the tenderloins to stand for 10 minutes before slicing. Remove toothpicks and slice the meat into one-half-inch thick slices.

About Fischer & Wieser:

Located in Fredericksburg, Fischer & Wieser doesn’t just have sauces and jellies. It offers great wine daily, with charcuterie boards and snacks on weekends.

Masks are required in-store and social distancing is encouraged. It’s family and dog friendly, with an outdoor setting that makes social distancing easy to achieve.

