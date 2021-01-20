Where to score wood-fired bagel sandwiches in SA

SAN ANTONIO – Did you know the bagel is on of the oldest kinds of bread in the world? Christie Soileau, co-owner of Boss Bagel, shares tips on how to cut bagels, sandwich ideas and more.
Watch the video above to see the proper way to cut a bagel. You can visit Boss Bagel on North New Braunfels Avenue from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day, except Mondays. And be on the lookout for the new location coming to the airport!
