Texas Trippin’: Rock Harbor Hill Country Lodge

BOERNE – The new series, Texas Trippin,’ is highlighting and showcasing getaways on less than a tankful of gas, in and around South Texas.

“We are trying to find some places that are safe for social distancing and also a fun experience for all families to make lasting memories,” multimedia journalist Jen Tobias-Struski said.

Rock Harbor Hill Country Lodge in Boerne is a great spot if you’re looking for a secluded experience, surrounded by the Texas hills, livestock, bison, chickens and some friendly cats too!

“Especially during these times, we look for people to find an escape and a way that they can feel like they are away from the city,” co-owner Ashna Foust said. “Also, a lot of plans have been cancelled and (here) they feel like they still get a vacation,” co-owner Ashna Foust said.

The property features a Cabin, perfect for five people, plus a glamping tent.

Cabin amenities:

• 1 queen size bed

• 2 twin beds

• kitchen

• refrigerator

• living area + TV + wifi

Glamping tent amenities:

• queen size bed

• small table

• refrigerator

• TV

• wifi

• heater + air conditioning

They also have larger cabin option that is available in the warmer seasons. For more information on Rock Harbor Hill Country Lodge, click here. The property also offers small wedding/celebration events.