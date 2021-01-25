5 tips for combating anxiety and stress

Are you feeling an overwhelming amount of anxiety this year?

KSAT Community will be airing a virtual Mental Health Town Hall Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. to provide resources and answer questions over mental health in these unprecedented times.

The panelists include Talli Dolge, CEO and President of Jewish Family Service (JFS), Evita Morin, CEO of Rise Recovery and Professor Ralph Riviello and Chair of Emergency Medicine at University Health and UT Health San Antonio.

In this KSAT Community spotlight feature, Jewish Family Service has tips on how to combat anxiety and stress listed below.

1. Exercise

Try to exercise for at least 10 to 20 minutes each day to release healthy endorphins.

2. Meditation and mindfulness

Calm and Headspace are two Apps to help you get started with these practices.

3. Give yourself a time out

Turn off all electronics and distractions and find a quiet place to unplug for 10 minutes.

4. Communicate

Talk, write, text with someone and share your thoughts and feelings, during this time it is the most important thing you can do for yourself.

5. Deep breathing

Slow deliberate breaths to regulate your body and calm your mind.

Additional tips include laughter, coloring, listening to music, journaling, gratitude, reading, cooking, baking, bath, napping and making a list of a few healthy intentions that you have for the next day.

If you are interested in receiving mental health counseling, Jewish Family Service offers affordable resources.

To learn more about Jewish Family Service, click or tap here.

