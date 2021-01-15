KSAT Community to host Resilience in the New Year Virtual Mental Health Town Hall

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the lives of all Americans, and it will continue to do so. It has disrupted work, education, health care, the economy, and relationships, with some groups more negatively impacted than others.

Millions of people in the U.S. are affected by mental illness each year. One in five U.S. adults experience mental illness, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

To help the San Antonio community during this difficult time, KSAT Community will be hosting a virtual mental health town hall on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. with three panelists answering commonly asked questions over mental health. This online event will be livestreamed on KSAT.com.

The panelists include Talli Dolge, CEO of Jewish Family Service (JFS), Evita Morin, CEO of Rise Recovery and Professor Ralph Riviello and Chair of Emergency Medicine at University Health and UT Health San Antonio.

Let us know in the prompt below what questions you have over mental health.

Do you need help with a substance-related issue?

You are not alone. Rise Recovery offers a 24-hour hotline at 210-227-2634 where operators will listen intently, answer questions and connect you to the appropriate agency based on your specific need. To learn more email, info@riserecovery.org.

Top five “Good Reads” to explore, restore and recover, recommended by Evita Morin

1. High: Everything You Want to Know About Drugs, Alcohol, and Addiction by David & Nic Sheff

2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel Van der Kolk, MD

3. Peace is Every Step by Thich Nhat Hanh

4. Help, Thanks, Wow by Anne Lamott

5. Quit Like a Woman by Holly Whitaker

Hotline resources for mental health:

24-Hour Crisis & Substance Use Helpline: Call 800-316-9241 or 210-223-SAFE (7233)

SAMHSA’s National Helpline – 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor - Crisis Text Line

Top five mental health and wellness books for 2021, recommended by Talli Dolge

Get Out Of Your Own Way: Overcoming Self Defeating Behavior by Mark Goulston and Phillip Goldberg Detox Your Thoughts by Andrea Bonior, PHD Radical Acceptance by Tara Branch The Anxiety and Phobia Workbook (7th Edition) by Edmund J. Bourne Broken Open: How Difficult Times Can Help You Grow by Elizabeth Lesser

Read more:

Tips on how to properly wear a mask

Your questions answered: COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Texas

Spotlight: Jewish Family Service of San Antonio

If you are interested in receiving mental health counseling, Jewish Family Service offers affordable resources.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.