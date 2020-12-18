Tips on how to properly wear a mask

If you’re not sure how to wear a face mask correctly with COVID-19, KSAT Community partner, University Health has some pointers.

Dr. Jason Bowling from University Health explains the pros and cons of the most commonly used masks, and how they are one of the best tools for preventing the spread of COVID-19, along with good hand hygiene and physical distancing (he notes that states with higher mask use have lower infection rates).

In the video listed below, Dr. Bowling will discuss good mask etiquette and go over the following masks N95, surgical mask, cloth mask, masks with valves, bandana and a neck gaiter.

Which mask works best?

