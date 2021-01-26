Morgan’s Wonderland to open at limited capacity for spring break

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Morgan’s Wonderland, an inclusive San Antonio theme park built for people of all abilities, was forced to temporarily close.

To kick off the new year, the theme park proudly announced that guests will be able to return on Friday, March 5, just in time for spring break.

The nonprofit is also introducing its latest addition, Morgan’s Wonderland Camp.

Morgan’s Wonderland Camp will be an ultra-accessible camp for people of all ages and abilities, with special emphasis on giving people with physical and cognitive challenges an opportunity to enjoy summer camp-type activities alongside guests without special needs.

The camp will include swimming, floating on a relaxing river, hiking, archery, horseback riding and ziplining on a 102-acre recreational oasis.

Located on the northern outskirts of San Antonio, near the intersection of Bulverde and Evans roads, nonprofit Morgan’s Wonderland Camp is only a 20-minute drive from Morgan’s Wonderland.

Facilities will be able to accommodate up to 525 campers and staff for day, weekend, or week-long camp sessions.

Guests will be required to buy tickets online before visiting the theme park, due to capacity limits. Face masks and social distancing will also be required by guests. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the park.

