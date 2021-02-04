What’s a Cajun cake?? Crazy, tasty creation for Mardi Gras

This savory cake is sure to be a new favorite for Fat Tuesday indulgence.

Created by Rhonda Hollon, owner of Cakes Couture, the Cajun cake is more of a bread. It’s stuffed with boudin and cheese, then smothered in beer cheese sauce and topped with crawfish.

You can order yours for $40 from Cakes Couture in New Braunfels or watch the video above to learn how to make it.

Of course, the traditional Mardi Gras cake is the king cake. It’s the colorful treat with a plastic baby hidden somewhere inside.

Hollon shares how to make your own king cake at home (it’s easier than you think) in the video below.

